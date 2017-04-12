Little Feather picks it solid in the drive thru

If you stay up on what’s hip and happening, you may already be aware that the drive thru concert is now a thing. Bands, both pro and amateur, whip out their instruments and entertain the good people working the drive thru lane at our finest fast food eateries – capturing it all on video, of course.

The latest we’ve found comes from Liz Sharpe who performs as Little Feather. In this new video she leads her band through a rendition of Hillbilly Love Song as they wait for their order.

As a rule, Little Feather is more of a country than a bluegrass band, but we thought our readers would enjoy this impromptu acoustic showing from Liz and the guys. They are signed to Curb Records in Nashville, and have made a habit of recording these drive thru concerts everywhere they go. You can see more of them on their web site.