Little Feather picks it solid in the drive thru

Posted on by John Lawless

If you stay up on what’s hip and happening, you may already be aware that the drive thru concert is now a thing. Bands, both pro and amateur, whip out their instruments and entertain the good people working the drive thru lane at our finest fast food eateries – capturing it all on video, of course.

The latest we’ve found comes from Liz Sharpe who performs as Little Feather. In this new video she leads her band through a rendition of Hillbilly Love Song as they wait for their order.

As a rule, Little Feather is more of a country than a bluegrass band, but we thought our readers would enjoy this impromptu acoustic showing from Liz and the guys. They are signed to Curb Records in Nashville, and have made a habit of recording these drive thru concerts everywhere they go. You can see more of them on their web site.

