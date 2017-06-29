Lifetime Achievement Award for Wayne Taylor of Blue Highway

Wayne Taylor, bassist, vocalist, and founding member of Blue Highway is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award next month by the Crab Orchard Museum during the 15th Annual Tazewell County Fiddlers Convention.

In announcing the 2017 recipients of this award, Museum Executive Director Charlotte Whitted said that Taylor is a worthy and fitting awardee.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those who have made a significant impact toward preserving Traditional Mountain Music in Tazewell and Southwest Virginia. We are proud to welcome bluegrass legend Wayne Taylor to our list of honorees. Wayne’s humble approach to music and giving spirit pushed him to the top of the Nominees List this year. He will make a worthy addition.”

Also posthumously honored this year will be banjo player John Wesley Wright, Jr.

Taylor had been inducted into the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. It seems that the rest of the world is catching up to what we in the bluegrass community has known for some time. Wayne Taylor is a special treasure.

The Tazewell County Fiddlers Convention will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the Museum.