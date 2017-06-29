Bluegrass Nirvana from The Grasslers

French band, The Grasslers, have come up with a novel way to solicit crowdfunding for their upcoming video project, a bluegrass version of Smells Like Teen Spirit from ’90s grunge rockers Curt Cobain and Nirvana.

They are using the Ulele platform in hopes of receiving the necessary funding, and have produced a very creative video to attract pledges where each band member assumes a fictional identity with a Western/Steampunk theme. The characters tell a story of a safe they want to steal, which can get them the cash they need, located at the Ulele Bank.

Watch the video below, which is voiced in French, with English sub-titles.

They also posted this video on Facebook, which finds the guys in the studio cutting the audio for Smells Like Blue Spirit.

We can’t wait to see the finished product!