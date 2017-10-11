LifeFM Network to receive special Dove Award

The LifeFM, a radio network featured on 28 stations in the US and broadcasts widely online, will receive the 2017 Southern/Country/Bluegrass Gospel Radio Impact Award at next week’s 48th annual Dove Awards ceremony in Nashville.

This award is designed to honor professionalism and influence in the broadcasting industry. The network received the news on Monday along with a note from the Gospel Music Association reading, “The GMA wants to salute The LifeFM Network for its service to the community and dedication to spread the gospel through music.”

The network is fully listener-supported by tax-deductible donations, and can be heard on affiliate stations, by online streaming, or by using The LifeFM free Android or iOS apps. It is managed by the same people who bring you Electric City Bluegrass.

Rodney Baucom, Program Director for the network, says that the Radio Impact Award means a great deal to everyone at LifeFM.

“We are thrilled to receive this award. It has always been our goal to serve the Lord with excellence. We try to live out our lives on the air and connect with our audience in a real way.”

The Dove Awards are scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN.

Congratulations to The LifeFM team!