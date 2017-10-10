Tom Kendall wins 2017 Australian Bluegrass Scholarship

The Davidson Brothers have announced that Tom Kendall is the 2017 recipient of their Australian Bluegrass Scholarship.

Founded in 2011, the annual award grants $1500 to a deserving young bluegrass artist living in Australia who either sings or plays the banjo, guitar, fiddle, reso-guitar, or bass.

Tom is a mandolinist and guitarist from Essendon, Victoria who performs with the Knott Family Band in Melbourne. Here is a video of them from earlier this year with Kendall singing and playing guitar on Big Spike Hammer.

Hamish and Lachlan Davidson created this scholarship to show support and offer mentorship for budding Aussie pickers, and to help elevate their profiles within the music business. More details about the annual award, along with previous winners, can be found online.

In addition to the scholarship grant, Tom will receive a a trophy which will be presented tomorrow at the Knott Family Band album release event at Open Studio in Melbourne.

Congratulations Tom! We look forward to hearing more from you over the years.