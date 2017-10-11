Big day at the Earl Scruggs Center October 14

The folks at the Earl Scruggs Center have a big day planned for banjo pickers – and banjo lovers – on Saturday, October 14. They have a banjo-themed run in the morning, and a concert with Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn that evening.

The 8th Annual Rhythm And Roots Run begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Don Gibson Theatre in Uptown Shelby. Both a 5K and a 10K course have been certified for the race, and discounted pre-registration is available until October 12. A live bluegrass band will perform from 8:00-8:30, and all banjo players are invited to join in the mass playing of Foggy Mountain Breakdown to start the race!

Banjo pickers who join in for the kick off will also receive a free admission to the Center, valid for one year from race day. All registered runners get 50% off admission during race weekend.

Then at 6:00 p.m., Béla and Abby will host a banjo workshop at the Center, limited to 100 attendees. It is meant to be a general workshop about the banjo and banjo playing for fans of the instrument, as opposed to a technical workshop or master class for players. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions, and enjoy a special, intimate performance before the main concert, which begins at 8:00 p.m. in the nearby Don Gibson Theatre.

The workshop and concert are separately ticketed events, though a combo ticket is available.

The Earl Scruggs Center traces the life and career of the great and wondrous Scruggs from his boyhood in Cleveland County, North Carolina to the heights of popular music in the United States through a series of exhibits and artifacts, many from his personal collection. Intertwined within the story is the history and tradition of this part of the state which has supported so much of the rich tapestry of Appalachian culture.

Full details for the October 14 events at the Center can be found online. The Center is a non-profit venture supported by members, donors, and volunteers.