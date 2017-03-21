Let Love Show video from Monroeville

It’s bluegrass… it’s country… it’s pop! No… it’s Monroeville, and their latest release, Let Love Show.

Matt Munsey and the Monroeville boys are continuing in their efforts to take bluegrass to a different audience by merging essential elements of the style with sounds more accessible to modern listeners. Munsey writes and sings this material with an unmistakable bluegrass pedigree, arranged and performed by the band using the familiar bluegrass instruments. But by adding drums to the mix, and starting with a song conducive to such treatment, you end up with an appealing hybrid that should please fans of both styles.

The structure and melody of Let Love Show would be right at home in a pop band setting, but the acoustic instruments – and the low-tuned banjo – bring out a whole different vibe. Munsey is clearly at home with modern popular music, just as he is with the traditions of his bluegrass heritage.

Here’s their new video, which mixes images of Matt singing the song in a variety of natural locales with scenes of an artist composing a painting signifying a broken heart.

Let Love Show is included on the new Monroeville album, Worlds Apart, which is available from popular online resellers and the band’s web site.