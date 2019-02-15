Kenny Hudson passes

Kenny Hudson passed away on February 7. He was only 57 years of age, and died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep.

Though he wasn’t a performer in bluegrass, Kenny contributed a great deal to the music. As a doting father, he accompanied his son, Brad, to festivals as a boy, and wherever else he needed to go as he pursued his passion for the music. While still in elementary school, Brad was playing in regional groups in central and western North Carolina, and Kenny served as his chaperone and transportation.

Brad Hudson has gone on to quite a career in the music business, working as a young man in the Dollywood theme park, before joining Dolly’s band and touring with her and her family. He has also had a stint with Jeff & Sheri Easter, and Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.

Kenny also has worked with Lorraine, driving the bus for them for a number of years.

Jordan remembers him quite fondly…

“Kenny was Carolina Road’s bus driver for several years. He took his job seriously and was a very safe driver. He was loved by the fans. At festivals Kenny worked the sales table and spent time talking to fans. He always wore his Carolina Road bus driver shirt and looked very nice…He will be missed.”

Funeral services were held on February 11 at the Pink Hill Funeral Home, and he was laid to rest on the 12th at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, NC.

R.I.P., Kenny Hudson.