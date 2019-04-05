Lecturer position open at ETSU Bluegrass/Old Time

East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, is seeking a Lecturer in Old Time music for the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program in their Department of Appalachian Studies.

The program has earned international acclaim for preparing young people for careers in professional music, songwriting, and music industry work. Each semester generally finds between 150-200 students enrolled at the school.

This position will be filled by someone who is both and old time musician and scholar, to teach classes in old time music and conduct field research, plus offer private lessons on the various instruments commonly used in this style. They will also lead student ensembles, serving as both coach and mentor, and assisting the program director and coordinator of old time music in the management of the department.

The search committee is looking for a candidate with an advanced degree in a related field, but will consider a bachelor’s degree with substantial professional experience in old time music. They should possess a deep knowledge of both historical and contemporary old time music, and be able to teach at least two instruments and/or voice.

ETSU offers both majors and minors in Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies.

Online applications are being accepted through the ETSU eJobs web site.

