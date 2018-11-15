LaTresa Smith sings Bright Star for Christmas

LaTresa Smith has released a single ahead of her upcoming album, one with a Christmas message appropriate for the season.

Bright Star is a duet with her fellow Nashvillian, Billy Droze, which Latresa wrote. She retells the story of the Nativity with a mid-tempo bluegrass beat, assisted by Pat Flynn on guitar, and her touring band, The Signal – Markus Stadler on banjo, Kyle Wood on mandolin, and Randy Smith on bass.

Like so many bluegrass artists, LaTresa got bitten by the music bug at a very young age, traveling with her family’s tribe, a southern Gospel outfit called The Hester Brothers. She started writing her own songs by the time she was 10, and since moving to Nashville in 2003, has been focusing on the bluegrass arts.

Bright Star is available as a digital download from her web site, and can be accessed by radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on her upcoming full-length release, The Blood and The River, expected early in 2019.