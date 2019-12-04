Late Night – Danny Bowers

North Carolina banjo picker, Danny Bowers, has released a solo project entitled Late Night. Bowers, who is banjoist with Travis Frye and Blue Mountain, started playing music at age 10. According to Bowers, he is a pure-blooded banjo nerd. For half a century, he has been serving up large portions of banjo excellence.

On this new release, there are twelve tunes, nine of which are originals. Helping Bowers are fellow North Carolina musicians: Mike Cochran, lead guitar and baritone vocals; Keith Dunn, fiddle and tenor/baritone vocals; Olin Davis, mandolin and tenor vocals; Eddie Haire, bass fiddle and baritone/bass vocals; and Jerry Steinberg bass fiddle on Lady of Spain.

Bowers explained, “I tried with this project to make it represent the music that I have played through the years. I was able to gather a wonderful group of musicians and friends to help me. This is what playing music is about, and what this project represents.”

“Danny Bowers is one of NC’s best all-around musicians. He has assembled an award winning team of pickers and singers to make this long awaited solo project a must-have for your bluegrass music collection,” stated Vivian Hopkins, president, NC Bluegrass Association.

Bowers recently was recognized with an award at the North Carolina Banjofest.

“Love expresses itself in many ways. I think music is the best. To be a part of the bluegrass community, I am truly blessed.”

CDs are available at all Travis Frye and Blue Mountain shows or any of Bowers’ personal appearances such as his Banjo Picking Christmas on December 9, 2:00-3:00 p.m., at EH Montgomery General Store in historic Gold Hill, NC.