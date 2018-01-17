Kyle Estep to Kim Robins

Kim Robins has announced an addition to her touring band, 40 Years Late. Kyle Estep has joined the group on guitar, taking the spot previously occupied by Kim’s bandleader, Chris Martin, who has moved to bass following the departure of Jade Bacon.

Kyle had been performing with his brother and their father in Michigan’s New County Grass. For the time being, he plans to work shows with both bands, as Kim says that their schedules do not conflict at this point.

Estep grew up around Flint, MI, where he and his older brother Duane were steeped in the bluegrass their father, Brent, played as a member of the Detroit Bluegrass Band and Metro Grass. By 2009 the three were performing together as New Country Grass.

He joins Dewayne Guffey on mandolin and Jeremy Morris on banjo, along with Robins and Martin in 40 Years Late. Kim says that, “we couldn’t be happier to have a musician as talented as Kyle on board.”

Robins and the boys are getting ready to leave for Barbie’s Musical Adventure Caribbean Cruise, and will be on hand in Nashville for the SPBGMA National Convention next month.

You can follow their tour schedule online.