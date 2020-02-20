Kyle Dillow to Monroeville

Monroeville has announced the addition of bassist Kyle Dillow to the group. A native Virginian, Kyle now leaves in east Tennessee where the band is based. Bluegrass fans may have seen Dillow on stage previously with Cane Mill Road.

It’s been an interesting road for Monroeville, since Matt Munsey started the group back in 2010. At the start, they were a fiery young band, and we do mean young. Some members at the launch were still ion high school. They played a highly original and appealing sort of contemporary bluegrass, very much in keeping with their Tennessee roots. But over the years, as members have come and gone, their direction has begun to shift towards a sound approaching modern country. But there is still plenty of grass in the tank, as anyone who catches one of their regular shows at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery can attest.

Kyle joins Munsey on mandolin and lead vocals, McCoy Borg on banjo and guitar, and Chevy Watson on guitar. On larger shows, they also bring along Evan Pitchers on drums.

Here’s a look at their most recent video, Just Move On, released last fall, for a taste of their style.

Monroeville has recently released their first live CD, also available on DVD, called Momentum. It was shot live in Kettering, OH with the Fairmont Youth Orchestra back in October 2019. Orders can be placed online.