Enough To Leave video from Billy Strings

Rounder Records has released a new music video from Billy Strings, from his current album, Home.

Enough To Leave is a bit of a departure for Billy, who has become the favorite flatpicker of the burgeoning alt-bluegrass world, supported by a younger, more urban audience. He has made his reputation with fiery instrumental playing and a head-banging approach to his grass, but this song conveys subtler, sincere feelings that we all can share.

It was written after Billy lost a friend from school to an opioid overdose, something becoming more and more common in many parts of the country. Losing anyone close to you at a young age is always transformative, and the tragic end of his friend’s life brought out this song, which shares the grief we all feel after losing someone close to us.

The video was shot was shot in black and white by Jesss Faatz, capturing Billy and his touring band in the studio. It conveys the somber nature of the song quite effectively.

Strings has become a touring sensation in the past two years, winning over audiences all over the US with his aggressive performance style and agile guitar work. He connects directly and personally with his younger followers, bringing something of a rock n roll attitude to the stage show, and winning over new fans, many of whom have no prior connection to bluegrass. He is supported by a strong band, including Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, and Royal Masat on bass.

Enough To Leave and Home are available now wherever you stream or download music online.