Kody Norris Show to Rebel Records

Rebel Records has announced the signing of The Kody Norris Show to a recording contract.

Mark Freeman with Rebel says that they have been watching Kody and his energetic, highly entertaining presentation of arch-traditional bluegrass for a while.

“We have been keeping any eye on The Kody Norris Show for some time now. From their high-octane stage show, to Kody’s delightfully engaging emcee work, to their dazzling vintage Nudie suits, this group is ‘entertainment’ personified. Plus, they are fantastic musicians to boot!

It’s no surprise that the band’s bookings steadily climb each year. People leave The Kody Norris Show mesmerized and wanting more. We are eager to be part of their growing momentum and introduce them to an ever larger audience.”

Norris plays guitar, sings lead, and directs the show, with his wife, Mary Rachel Malley-Norris, on fiddle, Joshua Tyree on banjo, and newest member, Charlie Lowman on bass.

Kody and the band are eager to add their names to the 60 year roster of prestigious bluegrass artists who have worked with Rebel.

“I can’t imagine a more appropriate union than Rebel Records and this band. We’re just thrilled at all of the possibilities and grateful to Mark [Freeman] and his team. These are folks who are completely devoted to the same mission as The Kody Norris Show — preserving and sharing the tradition of bluegrass music and just plain good entertainment.”

A new project for the label is expected later this year.