Kody Norris awarded for Bluegrass CD of the Year

The Rural Roots Music Commission in Lemars, IA has chosen When I Get The Money Made by Kody Norris as its Best Bluegrass CD of the Year for 2017.

In collaboration with the National Traditional Country Music Association, the Commission exists to preserve and promote traditional rural American musical arts. In addition to bluegrass, they also celebrate old time music, western and cowboy music, Gospel and Americana, and traditional country music of all kinds.

Norris has made his career putting on something of a throwback show, taking his audience back to a time when shiny suits, cornball comedy, and mountain style bluegrass music were being presented on stage. From the material he writes and chooses to the style his band performs in, The Kody Norris Show is everything the Rural Roots Commission supports through their efforts.

Mountain City, TN is where Kody learned to play and sing this older form of bluegrass, a skill he honed as a teen doing fill-in gigs with Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys. After graduating from high school, he found work on Cumberland Highlanders program on RFD-TV, and launched his own band with whom he tours today.

He will receive his Best Bluegrass CD Award during the 42nd annual National Old Time Music Festival in LeMars. The festival runs from August 28 to September 3 at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

Congratulations to Kody for this honor.