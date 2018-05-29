Kim Robins to Cedar Creek Management

Cedar Creek Management has announced the signing of Pinecastle recording artists Kim Robins & 40 Years Late to the agency. The North Carolina-based firm will represent Kim for personal appearance booking.

Robins has been selected as an official showcase act during the 2018 World of Bluegrass convention this September in Raleigh, NC. Her most recent album, Raining In Baltimore, has been popular on bluegrass radio for its interesting choice of material and Kim’s strong singing.

40 Years Late consists of Chris Martin on bass, Kyle Estep on guitar, Dewayne Guffey on mandolin, and Jeremy Morris on banjo. Robins plays guitar and provides the lead vocals.

Cedar Creek is run by Susan Burrows in Randleman, NC, with assistance from Cassie Smith and Cynthia McAden. They represent a number of bluegrass touring artists, including the Kevin Prater Band, Deeper Shade Blue, The Price Sisters, Chad Darou, and Johah Riddle and Carolina Express. 

To learn more about Kim Robins, visit her web site, or reach out to Cedar Creek Management online.

