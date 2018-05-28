Bluegrass patriotism at Chantilly Farms

In keeping with the Memorial Day theme…

Given that this is usually the first three-day weekend in the US once the weather is nice, and many school systems are finished, or nearly so, for the year, bluegrass festivals abound over Memorial Day. There were a handful going on at different locations and, despite some turbulent weather, a great many folks turned out to enjoy the music, the outdoors, and each other’s company.

The staff at the Chantilly Farm Bluegrass Festival in Floyd, VA captured this image during their festival which shows that the meaning of the holiday was not forgotten. They found Jasper Lorentzen, bass player with Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, teaching his nieces and nephew to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The band typically flies the flag when their bus is stopped at a festival, and Jasper took the occasion to share his reverence for the holiday with his young kinfolk.

Well done!