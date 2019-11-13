Kentucky Just Us launch Smoky Mountain Music Fest

Kentucky Just Us, an extremely talented family band from – you guessed it, Kentucky – is hosting their first bluegrass festival this weekend.

The debut Smoky Mountain Music Fest is scheduled for November 15-16 in Pigeon Forge, TN. KJU have played at festivals all over the United States, but this will be their initial experience running their own.

The band consists of the blended Meador and O’Neal family, with the focus on the youngsters. Mom plays bass on the show, and dad joins occasionally on rhythm guitar, but the stars of the show are the kids. John Paul Meador is the oldest on guitar, along with his sister Kacey O’Neal on fiddle, brother Jesse Meador on banjo, and youngest brother Caleb O’Neal on mandolin. Both John Paul and Jesse are superb vocalists, with a range that goes way up into the high lonesome sound their fellow Kentuckian, Bill Monroe, pioneered nearly three generations before them.

Kentucky Just Us will be playing both Friday and Saturday at the festival, with additional performances by Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier, and Gary “Biscuit” Davis. Blake Williams will serve as MC.

Full details about Smoky Mountain Music Fest can be found online, including ticket information and discounted accommodations at the host site, Mainstay Suites Conference Center in Pigeon Forge.