Kameron Keller to Volume Five

Volume Five has solidified its 2020 lineup, bringing Kameron Keller in on bass to complete this season’s lineup.
The east Tennessee native has been a fixture in the bluegrass scene for at least a decade, having worked lengthy stints with Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, Grasstowne, Highland Travelers, and the Darrell Webb Band. He has also done fill-in work with several other touring groups.
Keller says that coming to work with Glen Harrell and Volume Five will a bit like a reunion.
“I am extremely excited to get to stand on stage with some of my best friends and favorite musicians. I have always loved the material choices of this band and the direction of their music. Now I am really looking forward to being a part of Volume Five playing bass.”
It’s a sentiment that bandleader and vocalist Harrell shares.
“We are so excited to welcome Kameron to the band. We have known him for several years and he’s filled in with us before. Kameron has a great reputation as one of the best bass players in the business and we can’t wait to get started on a new recording so everyone else can hear what we hear. He’s a great guy and we look forward to performing and recording a lot of music with him.”
Kameron will be joining Glen on fiddle, Patton Wages on banjo, Jacob Burleson on guitar, and Aaron Ramsey on mandolin.
This 2020 edition of the band will debut at the
Joe Val Bluegrass Festival in Framingham, MA on February 15.
Check the V5
web site to see all their tour dates.
