Commonwealth Bluegrass with the Richmond Symphony

Commonwealth Bluegrass Band has been a staple in central Virginia for many years. Led by Randy Cook, the group has consistently played a solid style of contemporary and original music in the capitol region, in the state from which they take their name.
Randy and the guys welcome two new members to start off the new year. Logan Sutton has come aboard on bass, as has Jeremiah Gilmer on mandolin. Cook had been the mandolinist with the band for some time, but now switches to guitar, with Malcolm Pulley on banjo. Wally Hughes joins them on fiddle when his schedule allows.
A special concert is coming up for Commonwealth Bluegrass, when they are paired March 28 with the Richmond Symphony for the annual Richmond’s Finest show. It will be hosted on the Sara Belle November Stage at the
Cultural Center at Glen Allen. Get yourself some culture on a Saturday night, and the symphony will perform as well!
Tickets for Richmond’s Finest can be obtained
online.
They will also appear at Cabin Fever 2020 in Virginia Beach coming up in a few weeks.
You can find out more about Commonwealth Bluegrass Band by visiting them
online, or on Facebook.
