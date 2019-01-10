Julian Davis to The Jeff Austin Band

Posted on by John Lawless

The Jeff Austin Band has brought young Julian Davis on board as their new guitarist. His first outing with the group is tonight in Milwaukee, WI.

Just a few years out of school, Julian has already gained a reputation as a guitarist, mandolinist, and vocalist to be reckoned with, both as a neo-traditionalist and within the less structured world of progressive bluegrass. He has been touring with his own band, The Situation, and has a new project set to be released with them in the near future.

Austin, of course, was a founding member of the iconic Yonder Mountain String Band who left in 2014 to explore a new vision for his music. He has since worked with The Jeff Austin Band, and spends a good deal of time on the road.

Eagle-eyed television viewers may have caught Julian on America’s Got Talent a few years back while he was still in high school with a group called The Haymakers. Here’s a brief promo video the show prepared on them back in 2016.

And here’s a look at Davis’ guitar picking on a bit of Wheel Hoss

You can follow the Jeff Austin Band tour schedule online for a chance to catch them in your neck of the woods this year.

