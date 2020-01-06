Josh Swift leaving Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Josh Swift, reso-guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver this past 12 years, has announced his departure from the band.

There he has served as more than just a band member, handling a great many logistical details for Doyle on the road, and engineering many of their recordings since coming onboard in 2007. Swift earned Doyle’s trust, gladly took on such tasks as he was given them, and the two men have become quite close over their time together. Of course he also provided slide excellence during his duration, demonstrating an extremely quick left hand and a real creative sense as a sideman as well.

Josh’s final show was this past weekend, and he says that while there is no skullduggery behind his intention, he purposefully held back information about his plans from friends so that he could take his exit without fanfare. He simply felt it was time to move on and embrace a new adventure.

“I do want to be very clear about this. There is absolutely zero bitterness or ill will on either side. This is not one of ‘those breakups.’ Doyle Lawson is a great great man. I truly love him like a father. I know he loves me like a son, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship. This decision was based solely on the desires of my heart and knowing it was time. Doyle is fully supporting me, and I am so thankful for his love and support of my family.

So, what now? To be honest, I’m not certain. My timing of this leave was based on one main fact. I promised Doyle I would never leave him when he’s working on a new album or newly releasing one. The band is about to go into the studio, and I know it’s going to be a killer.

My family and I are putting our full trust in God. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that He will put me in the situation that I need to be in.

To all of you, thank you all for supporting DLQ. Thank you all for supporting me and my family. True friends are hard to come by, and I am unbelievably blessed to have you all in our corner.”

Best of luck to Josh in 2020 and beyond.