Welcome Ian Clerkin!

Posted on by John Lawless

The first bluegrass baby of 2020!

Kyle Clerkin, banjo player with The Caleb Daugherty Band, and his wife Katie, are celebrating the arrival of their second child. Ian William Clerkin was born at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana at 6:43 p.m. on January 1, 2020, the first baby born there this year. 

Mom and baby are doing well, and big brother Kade is happy to bring home a new playmate. He is 2 years old.

Many congratulations to Katie and Kyle, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Ian.

