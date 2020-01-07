John Jorgenson launches new web series, The Guitarist

Multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson has announced the launch of a new web series, The Guitarist, in partnership with K-S Productions and American Musical Supply.

Bluegrass fans know John from his work in Earl Scruggs’ band towards the end of Earl’s life, and his own John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band. There he plays mandolin, but John is also very highly regarded as a gypsy jazz guitarist. Musicians in a wide array of styles know and honor his work, with many of them becoming his friends over the years.

On The Guitarist, hosted each month by AMS online, Jorgenson will interview artists he admires from all across the Nashville scene. They discuss music history, influences, performance, gear, plus stories from the touring life. The shows for 2020 include a wide stylistic swatch, with episodes including Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Ricky Skaggs, Tommy Emmanuel, and Sam Bush, among others.

John says that the format is informal, just a couple of pickers hanging out.

“When musicians get to just hang out together, magic almost always happens – in the ‘road stories,’ gear tips, artistic support, and spontaneous jams. The Guitarist is being created to allow these moments to burst through, and give the viewer a chance to visit casually with some of their favorite players, while being turned on to new artists, techniques, and gear. If something like this existed back when I was learning about guitar, I would have been over the moon.”

American Musical Supply is a large online retailer of musical instruments and equipment in Oakland, NJ, operating since 1986. They are the sole sponsor for The Guitarist, making the show free to view on YouTube.

The first episode was posted at midnight today, featuring John’s chat with Brad Paisley. Check it out online.