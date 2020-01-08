The Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree – Doing good, doing bluegrass

This report from the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree is a contribution from Audie Finnell.

Since its kickoff in the summer of ’03, the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree, on Snow Hill Road about 10 miles northeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has quickly become the most popular venue in the tri-state area to catch a free bluegrass show, or jam with other bluegrass aficionados.

One big reason for that success is the cooperation of the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and Training Center, under the leadership of long time Chief, Charles Harris, in allowing the use of their facilities for the first Saturday, one-a-month shows.

The fire department hosts other fund raising events during the year, but the Jamboree is by far the most attended and lucrative. It was after playing at one such event over 16 years ago, that local banjo virtuoso, Ed James, got the idea for the monthly Jamboree there. James approached local luthier and musician, Ronnie Nichols, with the idea, who then broached it with Chief Harris, “when I ran into him at the post office.” Such was the simple origins of the now hugely popular Jamboree.

The fire department and training center is the old Snow Hill Elementary school building, and the shows take place in what was the school’s auditorium, complete with stage and large seating area. Off to the side, the cafeteria is still put to good use serving a variety of fast food and desserts.

The jamming takes place in the many training center classrooms. Previously, those classrooms were the same as in the old school, but were cramped, run down, and hard to heat and cool.
The training center, in an effort to update their facilities, tore out all the old classrooms and added a huge, modern metal building to better accommodate the classroom instruction for the many volunteer fire departments in the area they serve, and to house their equipment. The new classroom and office facilities have been in use for over a year now, and are especially appreciated by all the jammers, who now have plenty of choices of jams, all in a private, comfortable setting.

While the Jamboree is free, they do “pass the hat” for voluntary contributions, all of which goes to fund the fire department’s Christmas community outreach program, started by Chief Harris in his 15th year of his 40 plus years with the department. Last year, they were able to give over 130 families groceries and toys for the kids.

The Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree is an exemplary model for others to emulate, if such is wanted in their community. Joining up with community leaders who have access to large enough facilities – churches, schools, theaters, community centers, and the like – can prove to be beneficial to all involved, as it certainly has been for the Jamboree, its many fans and followers, and the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and Training Center.

  • One of the many jam sessions taking place in one of the new classrooms at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Usually a capacity crowd for the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Hearing Ken Alexander and Eryca Michaud exchange licks and tunes was a real treat for those in attendance. Robert Nelson (orange shirt in background) is Eryca's father and another accomplished multi-instrumentalist - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Taking advantage of the “practice room” before going on at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • The new addition to the old school building with modern classrooms and offices. Also, where most of the jamming takes place - photo by Audie Finnell
  • The old Snow Hill Elementary School building which is now headquarters for the Hwy. 58 Volunteer Dept. and Training Center which is where the Jamboree is hosted every first Saturday of the month - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Gale Tinsley, an Army vet, veteran of the National Parks fire service, and 28 plus year veteran of Hwy. 58 VFD, keeping a watchful eye on the parking at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • One of the many jam sessions taking place in one of the new classrooms at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Retired Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff and presently Assistant Chief, Stan Hardy, in a rare moment in the office. He's most often seen all over the place, seeing to it everything comes off without a hitch - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Ken Alexander holding a sparsely attended fiddle clinic at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Fiddle clinic featuring Eryca Michaud at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Jim Davis has done a masterful job running the sound at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree for many years with nary a complaint - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Ronnie Nichols (center guitar) and Ed James (banjo), the two that help start it all, performing in their band, Harrison Grass at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Dancing to a local group's tune at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • The kitchen help – all smiling volunteers eager to take your order at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree: Gracie Cochran, Bailey Doss, and Jessica Gunter - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Kim Hardy and Chief Charles Harris getting ready to “pass the hat" at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • A local group in performance at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Eryca Michaud in another jam doing some dazzling fiddle work at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Jerry Wilson, MC since the beginning, doing his thing at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • A typical crowd for the shows, sans the jammers who are entertaining themselves in the classrooms at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • A clean and accommodating kitchen and dining area at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Great fun for young and old alike. Here, Jim Allison and his grand-niece, Willa Wyatt, cuttin' a rug at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Ninety-one year old area fiddling icon, Hayes Dixon, leading a jam in one of the many classrooms at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Old Tyme and Country jammers in one of the smaller classrooms. Curtis Hicks (banjo) and Ernie Barton (guitar) are regular show openers, entertaining with their own special blend of old time and country favorites at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • A group of regular performers at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Donald Goode (banjo) and his band getting in a little practice in the foyer before going on at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell
  • Ample food choices at reasonable prices at the Snow Hill Bluegrass Jamboree - photo by Audie Finnell

