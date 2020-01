We are delighted to welcome a new photographer to Bluegrass Today, Bryan Bolea, with 529 Photography in Michigan. He shoots a good deal of bluegrass music in his part of the upper midwest, and will be behind the lens for us at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival this year.

Last week he caught The Henhouse Prowlers at Founders in Grand Rapids, MI, and shared this gallery of images he captured during the show.

Be on the lookout for more photos from Bryan as 2020 moves along.