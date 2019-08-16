Joe Hott to release two more singles and album

Posted on by Richard Thompson

Joe Hott’s career continues its upward trajectory with the release of two more singles from his forthcoming album, West Virginia Rail, on Rural Rhythm Records. 

Emerging bluegrass artist 23-year-old, West Virginia born, Joe Hott has announced the soon to be released singles; Lonesome As Can Be, an original song written by Hott, co-producer Glen Duncan and Eddie Sanders; and the powerful and uplifting Johnnie Masters’ Gospel song, Cry From The Cross. 

With Hott, who concentrates on lead vocals, on these two recordings are Casey Campbell (mandolin), Cody Kilby (acoustic guitar), Aubrey Haynie (fiddle), and taking care of the banjo duties on the former is Scott Vestal, and on the latter Ned Luberecki. 

Rural Rhythm Records has made this promo video in which Hott talks about the two new singles …

They will be available for digital download from iTunes and Amazon among other sources, and will be streaming on Spotify and Pandora on August 23, 2019, when Hott’s debut Rural Rhythm Records album is also released. 

