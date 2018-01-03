Joe Green new contact for Goin’ Across The Mountain

For many years folks in western North Carolina have tuned their radio dial to WNCW on Saturdays for Goin’ Across The Mountain, an all-day bluegrass show that runs from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. These days, public radio station all over the state carry the show, and its reach is further amplified by streaming online, available to music lovers worldwide.

A wide variety of new and old bluegrass, knowledgeable hosts, and occasional live, in-studio performances have kept the show fresh over its life, but a recent change in on-air hosts had left a good many regular listeners in the dark. Long-time host Dennis Jones was abruptly taken off the air without explanation, with neither he nor station management willing to comment on his dismissal. Jones also performed several other functions at WNCW, but serving a public role as the face of the show was certainly among them.

New producer Joe Greene has reached out to us this week, hoping to introduce himself to the wider bluegrass world, and sharing a few tips on getting music played on Goin’ Across The Mountain.