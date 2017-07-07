Job opening at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music

Here’s something for those of you who are education-minded…

Hazard Community and Technical College, which is part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, is looking for a new faculty member for their Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. The position was recently vacated by long-time faculty member J.P Mathes, who plans on pursuing other ventures with his wife Leona, a fiddle player and native of Japan.

According to the online job posting, strong consideration will be given to applicants with recording and engineering experience using ProTools. The college recently began an online certificate program in digital audio recording that has proved popular with students not only in Kentucky, but also around the country and internationally. Proficiency on multiple instruments and knowledge of bluegrass vocal parts is considered a plus, as is a master’s degree in a field of music or performance, higher education teaching experience, and/or a career as a professional musician.

Once hired, the faculty member will be tasked with teaching individual and group instrumental lessons, as well other courses related to recording, marketing, and music business. They may also be asked to organize and facilitate workshops and seminars related to bluegrass and traditional music. The job will be based at the college’s satellite campus in Hyden, Kentucky.

The complete job posting can be found online. For additional information on the position and the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, contact program director Dean Osborne at (606) 487-3499 or by email.