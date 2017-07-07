Balsam Range thanks fans after #1

Balsam Range was so thankful upon seeing their song, Something ‘Bout That Suitcase, hit #1 on our Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart last week that they decided to create a special video as a show of gratitude.

They asked fans to submit their favorite travel photos and “suitcase moments,” and received more than 100 images in just two days. These they combined with the band’s photos and movies from a recent tour in Europe, and ended up with this fun video which they have dedicated to their fans.

We count ourselves among those fans, and offer a hearty “You’re Welcome” in return!

Something ‘Bout That Suitcase was written by Milan Miller and Beth Husband, and is included on the band’s Mountain Voodoo album on Mountain Home Music.