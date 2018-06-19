Jimmy Fallon goes busking with his banjo

Fans of The Tonight Show on NBC television know that the host, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, Jimmy Fallon, often collaborates with his musical guests on the show, with comedic intent. Fallon is a capable musician and singer himself, and his bits on TV often include him playing and singing.

Last week he and show guest Christina Aguilera took to the NYC subway in disguise as a couple of buskers – with a film crew in tow. Neither of their identities were clear, but they quickly formed a crowd around them who were drawn by the spectacle, and Christina’s singing voice. And Jimmy was playing a banjo.

No, he wasn’t playing bluegrass, and yes, he was using a flatpack on a five string, but we think bluegrass fans will enjoy the video they shot for the show.

After revealing who they were to the enthusiastic subway patrons, Christina performed her current single, Fighter.

Our beloved banjo pops up in the darnedest places!