Lesson I Can’t Unlearn song premiere from Songs From The Road Band

Fans of progressive grassers Songs From The Road Band are eagerly awaiting the upcoming release of their first true band project, Road To Nowhere. There are three albums already from this outfit, but all were special project efforts with a rotating cast of pickers from a number of different touring acts.

Their founding father is Charles Humphrey, who played bass for years with Steep Canyon Rangers. As time went along Charles started thinking about forming a new outfit to play his original songs, and discussions started with several other musicians about making Songs From The Road Band a real, actual performing vehicle.

Before long he had his friend Mark Schimmick on board playing mandolin, and Sam Wharton on guitar. James Schlender joined as their fiddler and they convinced iconic jazz banjo man Ryan Cavanaugh to move back down south to play banjo.

Their sound is a fascinating look at how decidedly modern musicians – ones that pay as much homage to The Grateful Dead as they do Bill Monroe – approach traditional mountain music. Their love for the old time way is evident, as is their obvious command of bluegrass technique. Still, there is something unique about their approach that will surely appeal to die hard bluegrass fans, and seduce a good many jam grassers over to the old school as well.



“Lesson I Can’t Unlearn is the kick off track to Song From The Road Band’s 4th studio album Road To Nowhere. This modern day tale of love and heartbreak was written by Shawn Camp, Charlie Chamberlain, and Charles R Humphrey III on a blazing hot summer afternoon in Nashville, TN.”

We’re delighted to premiere the track here at Bluegrass Today.

The album is due before the end of the summer. Keep an eye on the Songs From The Road Band web site for more details.