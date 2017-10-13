Mike Drudge to Rainmaker Management

After 26 years operating his own agency, Class Act Entertainment, Mike Drudge has announced that he is moving his booking and management services to Rainmaker Music Management. There he will assist in managing the careers of existing clients in the bluegrass world such as Del McCoury, The Travelin’ McCourys, Hot Rize, Sierra Hull, and The Gibson Brothers, plus he will bring his star attraction, Balsam Range, into the fold.

Mike says that the time is right as he has found his clients requesting more career management services, and he feels that moving to a larger agency can better assist both him and them.

“It’s a natural progression for me in many ways, but it’s also an adjustment as my role has changed significantly with artists, particularly Balsam Range. I’m loving it, and I’ve long been a fan of the way Rainmaker approaches their responsibility to artists under their care. It’s the first time in 30 years I felt confident to make such a move to another company.”

With Drudge moving into a management role, booking representation for Balsam Range will be assumed by Crossover Touring for festival, fairs, and theaters, and Ovation Artist Group for performance arts venues, effective immediately.

Class Act will continue to function as a buying agency, as they have several clients who depend on them for that.

Rainmaker Music Management is run by longtime music industry professional, Stan Strickland.

Mike invites folks who have worked with him in the past to contact him at Rainmaker by email or phone (615-498-4727).