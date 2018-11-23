Jesse Brock leaving The Gibson Brothers

After a highly successful 5 year run, Jesse Brock has announced that he is relinquishing his spot on mandolin with The Gibson Brothers. The announcement comes as the brothers have embarked on a newly-formatted tour in support of their most recent album, Mockingbird, a departure from their previous bluegrass sound for a more rocking electric vibe, with a drummer.

Brock is not involved in the current tour, which consists of only a few dates. The Gibson Brothers will be touring in their original bluegrass setting throughout the year.

Last night he posted this on his Facebook page:

“I regret to announce my departure from The Gibson Bros. I have total respect for Eric Gibson and Leigh Gibson, as well as band mate Mike Barber and former member, Clayton Campbell. We shared over 5 years together, not counting the fill-in work in 2010. I was a part of 2 wonderful ‘Rounder Records’ albums: Brotherhood and In the Ground. In addition, we’ve garnered Entertainers of the Year at IBMA, Vocal Group, amongst other awards such as Mandolin of the Year. This has been one of the best jobs in my 37 years in this business.

Their new Mockingbird album is doing very well and though it is different from what bluegrass fans are familiar with, they are not planning on leaving their fan-base. In fact, their bluegrass dates continue to grow into new markets and I wish them continued success in that direction.

My journey begins now to carry on the sounds of my mandolin/guitar/bass and vocals in other realms which are yet to be explored/announced. Thank you to all the fans who’ve followed me in the band and continue to see me out there. Happy Holidays!”

Before joining with the Gibsons in 20013, Jesse had worked with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dale Ann Bradley, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, and The Lynn Morris Band. His 2002 solo album, Kickin’ Grass, cemented his reputation as a studio artist, and led to his co-producing Rick Lang’s Look To The Light project in 2007, a highly-acclaimed recording of Lang’s Gospel songs.

As a young man, he performed with his family’s bluegrass band, and worked with his father in his business of flipping vintage instruments.

We are already hearing rumors of a new band to be formed featuring Jesse and his frequent collaborator, John Miller, in Knoxville. We’ll share more details as they emerge.