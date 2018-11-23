All I Want for Christmas Is You from Teddy B and Ralph McGee

OK all you doubters… Thanksgiving is behind us, so it’s time for the Christmas music bonanza! And boy do we have a good one to share with you today.

Teddy Barnstable and Ralph McGee from Goodfellers have put together a bluegrass version of the modern holiday classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You, written and recorded by Mariah Carey in 1994. It is certainly not one you might expect to be released with a grassy treatment, but Teddy and Ralph pull it off beautifully, with assistance from their daughters, Ashleigh Barnstable and Layla McGee on backup vocals, and Ralph’s son Lucas on percussion.

They manage to capture much of the nuance of Carey’s worldwide hit sensation with bluegrass instruments, all played by Ralph, with Teddy providing the vocal histrionics appropriate for a Mariah cover. See what you think in this sample…

The single for Ralph and Teddy’s excellent version is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.