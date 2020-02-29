Jeff Scroggins & Colorado Swan Song

If you follow Jeff Scroggins or other members of the band Colorado, you are no doubt aware they recently played their last show at the Joe Val Festival. This is not a big surprise, given no band member lives in Colorado, and the various projects the members have taken on including Jeff’s new band the Scroggdogs. Jeff wanted to make the news publicly official, and especially let everyone know that all of the band members are on good terms, and in agreement that it has run its course. Read on to hear it in his words.

Jeff, what’s the future of JS & Colorado?

“It was a difficult decision, but I recently decided to shut down Jeff Scroggins and Colorado. Our final gig was at the Joe Val Festival. It was a fun weekend and it was great to end it in such a positive way. It was truly an amazing band and we took an amazing journey together, but the time seemed right to move on. It was not an easy decision; the band was still on an upward trajectory until the end, and I had hoped that before it was finished, the band and its members would receive more of the recognition that I felt it had earned and deserved. However, scheduling and logistics became very challenging, and the costs made it very difficult to continue. I was losing money on a lot of gigs because the travel was so expensive, and no matter how much I enjoyed doing it and regardless of how good the music was (and it was), I am simply not in a position to continue to do that. I am very proud of Tristan, I’m happy and excited about what’s happening in his life now, and I am also excited about the recent changes in my life. My gut told me that it was time to move on, and I am excited to be headed in a new direction.”

What’s on tap for the Scroggdogs in 2020? Will it be another busy travel year?

“2020 is going to be a very exciting year for me and for the Scroggdogs. We will definitely be doing some traveling, we have another European tour scheduled for late summer, and I am beginning to book festivals and gigs in the US as well. We plan to record in the first half of the year (more about that soon), and hopefully that will lead to more and more travel together as a band. We will be at the CBA Mother’s Day Festival at Parkfield, and we will be at IBMA this year, stopping in on our way back from the European tour.”

The Scroggdog videos I have seen are great and the songs seem to reflect the band.

“Thanks, and I would agree on both counts. This is a band with some amazing chemistry, and we have also pulled some great material from the California trad scene. Their delivery and versions of many of the songs are easily the best I have heard. Scott and Yoseff are also good songwriters, and I look forward to getting more of that into our repertoire soon. I would say that we have a solid foundation of traditional bluegrass to build upon and I expect it to evolve and expand based on the members’ strengths and tastes as we spend more time together. I am so excited to get our music out to a larger audience; we have agreed to record for Patuxent in the spring, probably in California. I will be announcing a lot more about this soon; we plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign to pre-sell the CD, and help deal with the costs of producing the CD that the label doesn’t cover, such as travel, hiring a producer, additional promotion and publicity, etc.”

How is life in British Columbia?

“Wonderful, thanks!! I recently got engaged to Liz Bader, who lives in Maple Ridge, BC, and when I am not on the road I spend a lot of my time there. BC is a place of incredible natural beauty, and Vancouver is an amazing city. One of the reasons that I decided to focus on the Scroggdogs and my other West Coast projects is so that I can spend less time on the road and more time there. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world, and I am grateful for where I am in my life at this moment and excited about the road ahead….”