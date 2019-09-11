Jason Barie as The Ramblin’ Fiddler, part II

Back in July, we shared a clever video which Jason Barie had released that told a fantastic story about a special fiddle that came from outer space. The project was filmed and edited by Joe Dean, banjo player with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and drew heavily on the legend of Superman.

Now we have part two of the story, about a magical cake of rosin that will allow the pure of heart to play with ease.

Both videos were created as promotions for Jason’s new album, Pieces, available now from Billy Blue Records. It features an all-star cast of super pickers and singers on a set of classics and new compositions from Barie, currently the fiddler with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

Look for Pieces, or in its full title, Jason Barie as the Ramblin’ Fiddler starring in Pieces, wherever you purchase, stream, or download music online. The first single from the record, a grassy version of I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry, with vocals from Paul Williams and Del McCoury, has spent the past few weeks open our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.