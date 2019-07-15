Is it Jason Barie… or is it Superman?

Jason Barie, the young fiddler with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, has put together a clever little video to promote his upcoming album release.

Pieces, due September 6 on Billy Blue Records, will be Jason’s third solo project, and mixes both instrumental and vocal numbers featuring some of the top artists in bluegrass.

The video, which shares a bit of music from the CD, recalls the iconic opening to the Superman story, with Barie playing the role of the hero’s earth dad, Jonathan Kent. But instead of finding a baby boy in a spacecraft from Krypton, he discovers… well, you’ll have to watch and see.

It all ties in with the album cover and its official title, Jason Barie as The Ramblin’ Fiddler, starring in Pieces. Complete with special effects!

In real life, Jason is already a highly-respected fiddler in bluegrass music, after lengthy stints with top artists like Larry Stephenson, Doyle Lawson, and now Mullins snd the Ramblers. With Pieces, he is laying claim to a desire to be viewed as more than just a sideman.

Look for more details on the album as the release date draws near.