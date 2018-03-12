Jamie Johnson back with The Grascals…

…but only for last weekend.

John Bryan threw a kidney stone last week and his doctors advised against traveling, so Jamie hopped back on the bus for a trip to the Sac River Cowboy Church in Springfield, MO on Sunday.

From a couple of videos posted on YouTube, all of the Grascals enjoyed having him back with them on stage, as did the fans in the audience. And Jamie posted on Facebook that he enjoyed it as well.

“Big John Bryan was sick this weekend (Kristin says ur better buddy and I’m glad) but it was an honor to get the call to fill in and get outta the recliner and dust off. Guys and Gal I had a blast and so thankful you let me hang with ya!”

It didn’t sound like he needed much dusting off, as you can see below…

Hope John is back in the pink soon, and good job, Jamie, filling in while he was down!