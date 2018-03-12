Katie Keller to The Press House

Katie Keller has announced that she will be leaving her position as Marketing Director with the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY to take a job in Nashville with The Press House, a premier public relations firm with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

She has been with the Museum since May of 2014, where she has assisted as they made major strides as an organization, helping to publicize the annual ROMP festival, and obtaining the funding required for their completely new facility set to open later this year, the International Bluegrass Music Center.

IBMM Director, Chris Joslin, wishes Keller well as she moves on.

“It’s tough to see Katie Keller move on, but I am happy for her and for what this opportunity means for her career. She has been a big part of the success of ROMP and has played a key role in planning for the launch of the new museum. As she transitions to The Press House, I am certain she will continue to be a strong advocate for the work of the Bluegrass Museum here in Owensboro, KY.”

Katie says that she will miss all the great people at the Museum – and all the wonderful bluegrass fan she has met in Owensboro – but that she won’t be straying too far from the fold.

“It’s a bittersweet move, but luckily I will remain in the bluegrass family – my first clients will be Del McCoury Band, The Travelin’ McCourys, and Hot Rize, among others.”

Having worked with her this past four years in her capacity with IBMM, I can say that Katie Keller is a thoroughly professional publicist, a thoughtful young woman, and a passionate lover of bluegrass music. She will surely be a credit to her new employers.

Which is not lost on Dawn Kamerling, founder and CEO of The Press House.

“We feel over the moon about bringing Katie into our Press House family. She is an excellent publicist, and we have no doubt that she will be a great fit with all of our clients.”

The Museum has a new Marketing Director in the wings, who will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Keller will continue to function as marketing director for ROMP, though her final day with IBMM is March 13.