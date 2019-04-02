Jacob Flick to Nothin’ Fancy

Nothin’ Fancy has officially announced their newest member, Jacob Flick, who has joined the band on banjo. He steps in for founding member, Mitchell Davis, who had been with the group since they launched in 1994 to enter a band competition in Virginia.

Jacob is yet another reason why bluegrass band leaders continue to turn to the ETSU campus for new hires. He is a student in the school’s Appalachian Studies department, with a concentration in bluegrass music.

Flick hails from near Harrisonbug, VA, and grew up as a Nothin’ Fancy fan, so he has a head’s up on learning their material. He says that they introduced him to the music.

“They were the first bluegrass band I had ever heard live back in 2014, and I have been hooked on their music ever since. It is a real privilege to be able to play with these guys.”

While the band welcomes their new, young banjo picker to the fold, they also share words of respect for their departing friend.

Mitchell will always be a member of our Nothin’ Fancy family, and will be missed. We ask our friends, families, and fans to honor Mitchell’s decision, and join us in wishing him well with each new day he faces.

They have a busy season starting in May, with shows scheduled all across the US and Canada, including their 19th annual Nothin’ Fancy Festival in September.

