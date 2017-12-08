Grassicana chart launches at Bluegrass Today

As any devoted radio listener knows, bluegrass DJs are a diverse group. From hometown stations featuring local bands and keeping it strictly traditional, to stations that play edge-of-grass bands that don’t quite have a genre to describe them, you can find it all on bluegrass radio. That sheer variety of music that frequently falls within the umbrella of “bluegrass” is precisely why Bluegrass Today is debuting a brand new radio airplay chart today (December 8).

The Grassicana™ chart, as it is known, was the brainchild of Bluegrass Today co-founder and CEO Terry Herd, who has a long history in bluegrass radio broadcasting. “Anyone who loves bluegrass and/or Americana knows a lot of great music never makes it onto the radio airplay charts, either because it’s too progressive for traditional bluegrass radio, or too traditional for Americana-based programming,” Herd said. “Nonetheless, it receives a tremendous amount of airplay. As a broadcaster and creator of the Bluegrass Today airplay charts, it’s been obvious to me for a long time that this style of music and the artists creating it needed a chart of their own.”

The term “Grassicana™ ” is an obvious mash-up of the words bluegrass and Americana, picked by Herd because even though folks have likely used it to describe progressive, edge-of-bluegrass-style music before, no one has used it to title a genre defining radio airplay chart. Herd said, Bluegrass Today® is trademarking the name in that context.

So what exactly is Grassicana™ ? Herd defines it as music that falls somewhere between the more progressive edge of bluegrass and the broad spectrum of Americana. “Think of it as the “branches,” of bluegrass as opposed to the “roots,” he said. “Moreover, it’s typically played with acoustic instruments traditional to bluegrass, yet may also include drums and other instrumentation not always associated with bluegrass. More than instrumentation, however, it is the style in which the music is played that we’re focusing on to define Grassicana™. You’ll know it when you hear it, and the new Grassicana™ chart will be an integral tool to define and measure the genre going forward.”

There are plenty of bluegrass artists whose music frequently falls within the Grassicana™ boundaries: Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, Infamous Stringdusters, Punch Brothers, Billy Strings, Irene Kelley, and the Hillbenders, to name but a few. These and other similar artists are appearing more and more often at bluegrass festivals and on-air; many festivals, such as ROMP in Owensboro, KY, and IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass, tend to book more Grassicana™ acts than traditional bluegrass groups. “Grassicana™ doesn’t just fill a void,” said Herd, “it is growing in popularity at such a pace that we’re already seeing fewer traditional-based bluegrass acts at bluegrass festivals.”