It Came Upon A Midnight Clear from Clay Hess

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has created static image videos for several of the tracks on their 2018 holiday release, A Very Acoustic Christmas.

The album includes contributions from a number of the label’s artists, like Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Flashback, Merle Monroe, and Ray Cardwell. Each selected either a tried-and-true holiday classic, or a new Christmas song to record for the album.

Here we highlight one of two Clay Hess tracks, his arrangement of the 19th century American carol, It Came Upon A Midnight Clear. Hess plays guitar and bass, and sings all four vocal parts, assisted by Tim Crouch on strings. They give it a distinctly bluegrass treatment, without sacrificing the integrity of the song, a favorite of music lovers in the US and Canada.

Nicely done.

You can hear other pieces from the album at the Pinecastle YouTube channel, or on bandcamp.

