Ink Laden Muse video premiere from The Warren G Hardings

The Warren G Hardings from Seattle have a new music video released today. This young five-piece band, named for our 29th President, have their own take on bluegrass music, writing original songs and performing them as the songs dictate.

For the video, they have chosen Ink Laden Muse, written by their bass player, Andrew Knapp, who sings the lead. The Hardings are completed by Gabriel Marowitz on mandolin and vocals, Lee Callender on the fiddle, Heath Reinhard on banjo, and Joe Ellingson on guitar.

Knapp shared a few words about how the song came to be…

“Inspired by a blind date, Ink Laden Muse was written like many other tunes: the morning after a rousing night at a bar. The muse of this longing waltz delights in her many musical tattoos and loves a good book, yet does not fancy much in the way of conversation. With such mystery and attraction the protagonist dreams of the possibilities, yet there is no second date in this story. After all, love is a game that takes two to play.”

This is a live version of the song, shot at Empty Sea Studios, which will appear on the band’s second full length album, set for release next spring.

You can learn more about The Warren G Hardings at their web site or Facebook page.