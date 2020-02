Infamous Stringdusters in Grand Rapids

The Infamous Stringdusters rolled into Grand Rapids, MI last Thursday for a show at the St. Cecilia Music Center, as a part of their Acoustic Cafe series.

Luckily, Bryan Bolea was in the audience, and captured this gallery of images of the ‘Dusters at work, and the impact of their frenetic, multi-hued laser light show that travels with them everywhere they go. Many of Bryan’s photos can be purchased online.

The Stringdusters are Travis Book on bass, Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Andy Hall on reso-guitar, and Andy Falco on guitar.