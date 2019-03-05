In Foggy Old London from Audie Blaylock & Redline

Audie Blaylock & Redline have released a pair of new singles from their next album, Originalist.

Blaylock has been performing in bluegrass since he was in his teens, signing on as mandolinist for Jimmy Martin at 19, and touring with The Sunny Mountain Boys until he was nearly 30. For the past 14 years he has fronted his own band, sticking close to the traditional driving bluegrass sound he learned from Martin.

One of the two new singles is a classic from the Martin catalog, In Foggy London Town, recorded in 1964 on Jimmy’s Widow Maker LP. It tells a story that was common for American GIs back home after WWII, who left sweethearts behind when they were shipped back home after serving overseas.

For Audie and the guys, keeping that older sound intact is a top priority, whether on new songs or classics.

“What is genuine and rooted in tradition is important to us. We arrange and perform music with innovation, and we incorporate many influences, but our sound remains entrenched in authentic bluegrass heritage.”

Here is a lyric video of the new track.

Audie is on guitar and lead vocal, with Evan Ward on banjo, Reed Jones on bass, and Mason Wright on fiddle.

Both In Foggy Old London and a second single, The Gate Called Beautiful, are available to radio now through AirPlay Direct.