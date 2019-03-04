Help Evangeline Grace in her fight with Lyme Disease

Nothing wrenches the heart quite like seeing a vibrant young person battling a debilitating disease, especially when it’s part of our bluegrass family.

We learned today about Evangeline Grace, the 18 year old banjo player with Resonating Grace, a family bluegrass and Gospel group from Greenbrier, AR. She’s the second oldest in this clan of 9 youngsters, the oldest four of whom travel as a band, with dad along on guitar. She is just starting out her adult life, pursuing music, athletics, and education only to be knocked back by Lyme Disease.

According to her mom, Christina, Evangeline was a normal, happy, and healthy teenager until last October when the symptoms hit, and now she is bedridden and fighting for life from multiple co-infections associated with the disease. Sadly, this malady is one that can be treated with early diagnosis, but which is often missed because initial symptoms can mirror a common cold or flu. It is a tick-borne bacterial illness that affects about 300,000 per year in North America who come into contact with deer ticks.

Christina has created a GoFundMe page, and is asking everyone in the bluegrass world to consider helping them with growing expenses for Evangeline’s treatment. They are hoping to reach a goal of $10,000, and will appreciate any donation regardless of the amount. Insurance will cover most initial treatment of Lyme, but some patients experience ongoing complications that may baffle their medical teams, and not be covered.

All of the Grace family would also welcome your prayers, for Evangeline, and for them all as they battle this trial together.

You can find her GoFundMe page online, where donations can be made safely and securely using PayPal or a major credit card.