A great many bluegrass hearts were broken this past weekend when Charli Robertson, fiddler and vocalist with Flatt Lonesome, was wed to Jay Shuler.

The couple was married at the Parkway Baptist Church in Trinity, AL, with Charli’s dad, Dolton Robertson II, and Jay’s as well, Deron Shuler, officiating.

Music during the ceremony came from family members. Charli’s brother Buddy and his wife Katelyn (of the Hinson Sisters) sang Only You Can Love Me This Way; her sister, Kelsi, and her husband, Paul Harrigill (both also of Flatt Lonesome) sang If I Needed You; and Jay’s sister Kelsey and her husband Jonathan Davis sang When I Said I Do.

A reception followed at The Elysium in Danville, AL, where a jam session broke out before long with music provided by prominent grassers like John Meyer, Jeff Partin, Buddy Robertson, Josh Hicks and others. Jay is also a bluegrass musician, playing mandolin.

The newlyweds are now honeymooning, and will return to make their home in Georgia.

Congratulations Charli and Jay!