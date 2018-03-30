I’m Going Under song premiere from Darin & Brooke

Mountain Home Music has a new single out today from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, a powerful testament to hope in God, perfectly suited to the day Christians celebrate the sacrifice of the cross.

The couple, who have been lauded in both bluegrass and Gospel music circles for their beautifully-produced recordings, explain why this song hit them so strongly, and why it means so much to them.

“When we first heard I’m Going Under, our reaction was, ‘Wow what incredible lyrics that are going to change and impact lives greatly!’ We felt like it would move people in a very spiritual and emotional way.

All of us have experienced ups and downs in life…some of us so many, that eventually we begin to feel like we’ve reached the bottom with no one or nowhere to turn. This song reminds us that there is someone who ALWAYS hears us in our highest moments AND in our lowest moments. It was written by Karen Taylor Good and Bill Whyte in a personal perspective format. You learn in the song someone is calling out to God, asking for his guidance and direction because they’ve reached the bottom.

By the end of the song, the person finds God in their life and gets baptized, ‘They Go Under’ and are forever changed. We truly feel the words speak to all of us. It reminds us to be still, listen and allow God to restore our brokenness. We hope each and every listener will be encouraged through this song and experience the vivid picture it creates in your mind.”

I’m Going Under is available now to radio programmers on the March 2018 Crossroads Airplay Sampler via AirPlay Direct.

The single is offered for download purchase wherever you buy music online.